NIP plans inservice training week

The program will cover all elementary, primary, secondary, Flexible Open & Distance Education centres, inclusive education and vocational education and training institutions.

Social services chief executive officer, Benson Apelis, said: “The reintroduction of the provincial inservice training week is a way forward to strengthening the capacity of teachers in New Ireland Province.

“As a province, this approach will set the pace for quality education in the country and place New Ireland as a leading innovative province in the implementation of education reforms and effective education policy rollout to all schools and teachers.

“The shared approach to implementing this program is essential to ensure schools at the two districts are fully resourced with quality teachers.”

Apelis said the funding support from districts and local level governments will contribute immensely to effective teaching practices.

“New Ireland province places education as its priority sector in its development aspirations. The current trend in education across the country reveals many challenges, including capacity-building issues in teaching and learning practices in schools.

“The New Ireland Declaration Forward vision clearly stipulates that we must transform this province to be internationally competitive.”