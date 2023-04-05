NID a let down for job seekers

With the issue of National Identification (NID) card a never ending story in the country, sadly many young people have missed out on a job opportunity.

The RPNGC recruitment process is currently underway at the Rita Flynn court in Port Moresby.

Unsuccessful applicants have called on concerned authorities in improving the turnaround time in processing of NID and police clearance report. They said delay for months and years have resulted in shortcut dealings that comes at a cost.

“Many people in the country have waited for a very long time to be issued NID card, most times people end up paying officers to get this fast tracked… this should not be the case.

“NID card is a requirement when opening a bank account and now applying for a job. The government must improve this vital service,” A Gulf applicant said (wanted to remain unanimous)

He said a very good number of Gulf applicants, female and male for both Regular & Cadet - Direct entry where turned away due to no NID card.

As Gulf Province is on the road to restoring vital government services, access to NID remains a big problem since the system in the province had been out of order for over five years now.

Meantime, a concerned Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, has immediately requested Minister responsible to take the interviews down to Kerema (for Gulf applicants).

“All applicants don't have cash to travel to Port Moresby. Take the recruitment team down to Gulf to conduct interviews to save time and expenses…And avoid the stuff up and redo this properly at home because of NID and other logistical issues,” a concerned Governor Haiveta stated.

The Gulf Provincial Government have offered assistance to the Recruitment team to go down to Kerema as well.

“I have also moved today (Tuesday April 4th) to put an end to this ruckus for the Province; and will advise after PEC makes some decisions on a proposal for NID coverage of the whole province later this week.”