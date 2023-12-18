New medical insurance for Police Association

Parnell Assurance PNG Limited takes over from the National Teacher Insurance Corporation whose term has lapsed, according to Police Association.

Association president Lowa Tambua said the aim of changing the medical insurer is because the association intends to provide are reliable and efficient medical services to its members.

“We acknowledge the former agency for taking on board this risky but worthy insurance policy for our police personnel for the past eight years. However, prevailing circumstances have changed our focus, which is to provide adequate, efficient, effective and accessible medical services to our members,” Tambua said.

This change is because most police officers are dying from curable diseases due to lack of readily accessible medical services.

“That is the reason why we had to explore options in the insurance industry that can provide these services, thus we regrettably had to part away with National Teachers Insurance Corporation,” he said.

He said the insurance company has policies that are more medical oriented in their business that is why the management of the association decided to take them on board.

Tambua said despite having the new medical insurance, the processes will still be the same with slight changes only with the policies.

The President urged members of the association to enquire with HR to find out more about this medical insurance cover.