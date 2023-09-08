New Leadership Team for POM Nature Park

The new leadership team including are set to steer the organization towards its mission of safeguarding PNG's unique environment through conservation, education, and recreation. The three prominent additions to the board are:

Chairman - Lorna McPherson Senior Vice President - Chief of Sales at Digicel

Director - George Constantinou Group Chairman and Governing Director of Constantinou Group of Companies; Chairman and Managing Director of Hebou Construction and Monier Limited

Director - Everett Chue Director at Pacific Industries

These new members will collaborate with the current board directors, who have a wealth of diverse expertise from various fields such as government, environmental law, human rights, civil engineering, construction, property, business, and psychology:

Governor Powes Parkop - NCD Governor

- NCD Governor Scott Sandlin - Senior Vice President Production ExxonMobil

- Senior Vice President Production ExxonMobil Michelle McGeorge - Grow Strategies Founder

Together, this accomplished team will execute the park's strategic plan, ensuring governance that aligns with the core mission of preserving PNG's rich environment.

Port Moresby Nature Park aims to foster a deeper connection between PNG's wildlife, flora, culture, and its people.

The newly appointed Chairman, Lorna McPherson, expressed her commitment to this cause.

"I am passionate about nature and how the ecosystem works, the animals and the trees all have their place, and it is our job to protect the environment to preserve the future of the rainforest and wildlife. To ensure that this message is taught to future generations of PNG, the more impact we can have with the children attending our education programs, we are able to teach them how to protect the future of PNG."

With their shared interests and extensive knowledge of Papua New Guinea, the new leadership team is poised to make a significant impact on the organization's efforts to safeguard the nation's natural heritage for generations to come.