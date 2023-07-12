New Ireland PIC/PEC Meeting convenes July sitting

Deputy Governor Sammy Missen chaired the meeting in the absence of Governor, Sir Julius Chan.

Works Manager Collin Dickson updated the PIC and PEC on current infrastructural projects undertaken and funded by the Chan-Missen government such as upgrade work on Malendok and Boeng roads on Tanga Island and progress on the commencement of the Lihir and Mussau ring roads.

Dickson also announced that the Governor has directed for a facelift of Kavieng town roads including feeder roads into villages such as Kulangit, Omo and Sivasat.

Signboards and signage on the streets of Kavieng town are also included in this scope of work.

NIDC Executive Chairman Christian Tarakap in his presentation updated PIC/PEC on the status of the Konos Solar Project, progress work on Malagan International Hotel, Kavieng City Hall and Arrow Trading Shopping Centre.

Apart from other papers that went before PEC, the New Ireland Housing Provincial Policy was introduced. Under this policy, an incentive of K2,000 will be awarded to New Irelanders building a house worth more than K6,000.

The Government is doing away with the roof over-head policy introduced and implemented in 2011 due to misuse and is now letting the people take ownership of their own well-being.

Six people in each of the 142 wards in the province will be identified and awarded this incentive every year. Under this policy, the Government is investing almost K1.7 million to the people.

Meanwhile, the next PIC/PEC meeting will convene on August 15th.