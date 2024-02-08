New Ireland opens legal year

The event, held at the Kavieng National Court House, witnessed the presence of esteemed members of the legal community, government officials, and representatives from the law and justice sector.

The proceedings commenced at 8:30 am with a dignified march along Boluminski Road, led by members of the disciplinary forces, including the Police and Correctional Service. Justice Pitpit inspected a guard of honour before proceeding to the United Church grounds for the dedication service.

Legal luminaries from various quarters, including the Office of the Public Prosecutor Kavieng, Public Solicitor’s Office Kavieng, and private legal practitioners, converged to reaffirm their commitment to upholding ethical standards and the rule of law in society.

Honoured to represent Governor Sir Julius Chan, President for Murat and Chairman for Law-and-Order, Edwin Maingen in his remarks underscored the vital role of law and justice in maintaining peace and order within the province.

Reflecting on recent challenges, Maingen acknowledged the impact of government services and the local cash economy while addressing the lamentable incidents of looting that marred the region.

He called for a concerted effort to implement the New Ireland Vagrancy Law to foster community well-being.

Justice Pitpit echoed the theme of "Enhancement of Rule of Law," stressing that law and order are indispensable prerequisites for progress. He implored all stakeholders, including the church, government, law enforcement agencies, and citizens, to collaborate in upholding the rule of law for the betterment of New Ireland Province.

As the legal year commenced, Justice Pitpit urged officers in the law and justice sector to discharge their duties with integrity and diligence to maintain law and order as a collective responsibility.

The dedication service and opening of the Legal Year signify a renewed commitment to justice and the rule of law, serving as a beacon of hope for a harmonious New Ireland.