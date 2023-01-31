New equipment for PMGH

Sir Brian Bell Foundation donated two and Wang Dee lawyers gave one of the Observation monitors to the department, which were damaged in the recent past.

PMGH Director for Medical Services, Dr. Koni Sobi, acknowledged the donation as a relief to both health care professionals and patients.

“On behalf of board and PMGH, I thank Sir Brian Bell Foundation. We are thankful to donors that have come forward. This is in response to our recent damage of vital equipment in the department, so once again we say thank you for the donation made.

“I can assure you that it will which will assist the men and women Health Care professionals providing core business of patient care particularly at the Emergency department going forward,” he stated.

St John Ambulance, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mangu Kendino said the use of the vital Observation Monitors is to do blood pressure recording, check saturation, heart rate and etc.