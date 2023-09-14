NCD police operations start, criminals warned

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary hierarchy on Wednesday 14th, 2023 launched the police special operations for a safe and peaceful Independence celebrations.

Port Moresby and NCD Police will continue to provide regular and normal operations, but with the hype of activities and celebrations Police special operations kicks off today, making sure Papua New Guineans observe the country’s 48th Independence anniversary in a peaceful and meaningful way.

Police will step up security in areas where official public gatherings will take place for celebrations. Port Moresby will host a variety of activities starting with the Flag Raising ceremony at the Independence Hill. Boroko precinct will host the Independence Night Market organized by NCDC.

Police have tabled its plan of operations and targeted hotspots in the city to maintain peace during this special event. Police special operations will cover all areas of the city including routine checks along the Magi Highway in Central Province, making sure to cut down on planned illegal activities.

Police say at such big events, opportunists and petty criminals are unavoidable. Acting Commander Police NCD/Central Command, Anthony Wagambie Jr, has warned criminals.

“We want to make sure that the majority of law abiding citizens move about freely without being harassed by a few minority. That’s is why Police are conducting such operations,” said ACP Wagambie Jr.

“Wonin blo mipla go lo ol lain sa cosim problem lo displa kain taim insaid lo Port Mosbi na insaid lo Central Provins. Sapos yu tingting lo wokim trabol polis ba nonap isi lo yu. (Police are warning those trouble makers in Port Moresby and Central Province to stay away from causing any problems because police will come down hard on you).”

Police have called on city residents and Central Province to celebrate Independence in true spirit and not engage in illegal activities. Meantime, a liquor ban takes effect from September 14 to the 17th.