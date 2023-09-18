Nawaeb aims to set standard

Pelgen urged his electorate, in Morobe Province, to reflect on the past, make decisions today and work towards the future.

“The state of the country now depends on proactive leadership,” the first-term MP and prominent Lae businessman said.

“For too long we have talked much and taken for granted how development should take place.

“As we approach 50 years, PNG will be more matured to make more independent plans, actions and implementations.

“Nawaeb district, through my leadership, is very focused to move more practical work that is to be realised with sustainable approaches.

“This we anticipate for our people to be more self-reliant and self-sufficient rather than always being dependent on the Government.

“Let us shift focus to empower ourselves to contribute towards a strong, vibrant economy onwards.

“Nawaeb district hopes to set this standard of living and hope in the country.

“We will take the ‘walk the talk’ direction, at the same time, aligning with the Government’s visions and plans.

“May you all across the country celebrate the true spirit of unity this time and always.”

Nawaeb recently launched its five-year development plan as well as did ground-breaking for its new state-of-the-art administration office complex. Infrastructural development is a priority for the district.

(The Boana Station market in Nawaeb district, Morobe Province)