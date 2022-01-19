Nasfund Suspends Services in Bialla

NasFund CEO Ian Tarutia has called on the community to assist authorities to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

“As the only superannuation provider that provides services in this part of the province, it is disappointing that criminal elements have seen fit to break into the Fund’s premises, and steal and destroy office equipment.

As a result, the Fund is now forced to suspend services in Bialla for an indefinite period, whilst police investigations are carried out,” said Tarutia.

Superannuation members in the province are advised to use the outlet in Kimbe as well as the online portals to access their funds.