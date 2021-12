Namah said we are in the 21st century and such bills need to be reviewed and amended to confirm with the changing environment.

He emphasized that Government's institutions must be friendly to the people and Central Bank is one such.

The Opposition Leader also commended the Treasurer for doing his best to bring the amendment to the floor of Parliament for review.

The amendment to the Central Bank Bill will now see the reduced number of board members from 11 to a manageable 9 members.