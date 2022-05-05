Namah: I Am Ready To Be Next PM

Namah made the announcement when visiting the remote Yebru village in Vanimo Green district on Wednesday. He said being in the Opposition for more than 13 years has given him the confidence to lead the country after the elections.

He added that his party PNG Party will be endorsing more than 70 candidates in the upcoming national elections.

Namah is confident that most of the candidates will win as most were not new candidates but have already contested in the previous elections. "I am confident that we will change the country if we are given the mandate.Our party policy of giving one-tenth of the budget to God remains at the top of our agenda” he added.

" Security is also one of the policies that we will be driving during the elections.

"Therefore, I am putting my hand up to be the Prime Minister after the upcoming elections" Namah declared.