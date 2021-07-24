NAC to refurbish Vanimo FOB

NAC did not have enough land to build the new terminal building for Vanimo Airport, hence the trade – off agreement was negotiated two weeks ago which resulted in the PNGDF transferring a 10, 000 square metre portion of its land to NAC.

This is in exchange for the refurbishment of PNGDF’s existing offices, accommodation, mess, ablution facilities and sewer systems at a cost of K3 million.

At the handover ceremony of the facilities, Chief of the PNG Defence Force, Major General Gilbert Toropo, said the Vanimo FOB is a significant base for the PNGDF in providing security along the border of PNG and Indonesia.

NAC Acting Managing Director Rex Kiponge also thanked PNGDF for the partnership and importantly for the land traded – off to build the new terminal building for the Vanimo Airport.