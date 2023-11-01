NAC Addresses Pavement Failures

NAC Management recently conducted a review during the defects liability period, which revealed pavement failures. In response, the runway's length has been reduced to facilitate repairs by an independent contractor.

The repair work began on October 2, 2023, and is estimated to last up to eight weeks, contingent on weather conditions.

Consequently, during this repair period, a temporary downgrade of aircraft operations from Fokker 100 to Q400 or similar aircraft has been implemented at Mount Hagen Airport. This temporary downgrade also affects Tokua Airport, with a reduced runway length. Mendi Airport, on the other hand, is nearing the completion of its construction.

Additionally, NAC has ambitious plans for Mount Hagen, including extending the runway with an asphalt overlay and expanding the terminal building to accommodate unrestricted B737 or A220 aircraft operations.

In the meantime, Air Niugini services to Wapenamanda Airport have resumed since October 17, 2023, which is expected to alleviate passenger traffic at Mount Hagen Airport.