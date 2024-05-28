The VoNC process explained

The VoNC process takes more than a week to conclude and the process starts today when parliament meets at 2pm.

It is a surety that it will not take place on the first day of the sitting.

A VoNC only takes place when a motion is filed before the Private Business Committee (PBC) who must sit and vet the motion to ensure all criteria is met.

According to the VoNC process, if the Opposition files the VoNC today, then the PBC meets on Wednesday and deliberates on the motion. The functions of the Committee are to meet each Wednesday during meetings of the Parliament to examine all notices of motion submitted to the Committee under SO 130.

The PBC is comprised mostly of governors and is chaired by the Hela Governor, Philip Undialu.

If the is motion filed today, the committee will check to see if the name of the alternate Prime Minister is listed, if the motion is seconded and if the motion has signatures of at least 12 to 15 MPs or more.

Once the PBC is satisfied that the required procedures have been followed, the motion is then listed in the notice paper. The next day the Speaker announces to Parliament that a vote of no confidence has been moved against the Prime Minister.

Parliament is then adjourned for a week and then proceeds with the vote of no confidence after that week.

With this being the VONC process, police and the military will be out in full force to ensure opportunists do not use this period to cause disharmony in the city.