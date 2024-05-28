Bomareo, ToBaining join Loloata camp

Recent defections include the MP for Tewai-Siassi Dr Kobby Bomareo and Kokopo MP Ereman ToBaining Jnr.

On Monday, Member for Moresby Northeast John Kaupa was the first to move to Loloata followed by Minister for Mining Muguwa Dilu and MP for Okapa, Saki Soloma.

Kandep MP Don Polye also moved to Loloata camp last night.

The strong stalwart of the Opposition and MP for Vanimo Green Belden Namah, moved to Loloata as well.

Last night also saw the movement to Loloata by members of other coalition partners including United Resources Party, Social Democratic Party, Peoples First Party, Peoples Party, National Alliance, People’s Movement for Change, Melanesian Alliance and Melanesian Liberal Party.

Prime Minister James Marape welcomed all PANGU MPs who were at the Sanctuary Hotel and returned to the coalition government.

“They are our colleagues and if they want to come back, we will have time and space for them.”