TIPNG Condemns Misuse of Public Funds

The organisation urges the government to ensure that expenses for political camps are borne by individual coalition members, warning that using public money for this purpose constitutes an abuse of power.

TIPNG has called on the Ombudsman Commission to remind government departments to maintain neutrality during this period of political maneuvering. TIPNG's Board Chair, Peter Aitsi, emphasised the importance of state lawyers providing impartial advice to uphold the integrity of state institutions and parliamentary processes.

Aitsi highlighted the need for political leaders to focus on their development priorities and anti-corruption measures instead of merely showcasing their political numbers.

He reminded MPs of their responsibility under the Leadership Code to maintain public confidence in the state's integrity, adhere to laws governing votes of no confidence, and ensure independent administration of parliamentary processes and party registration.

TIPNG also stressed the protection of citizens' rights and media freedoms, cautioning against the misuse of the Cybercrime Code Act to silence opposition or suppress public debate.

Aitsi reiterated that public funds, such as the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP), belong to the electorate and should not be exploited for political gain.

Citing the Organic Law on the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), TIPNG pointed out that corrupt conduct includes the abuse of official functions and a lack of impartiality.

The law mandates public officials to report any corrupt activities to the ICAC, bolstering the constitutional powers of the Ombudsman Commission to investigate misconduct in office.