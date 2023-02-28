Murder suspect captured

The suspect was alleged to have killed Nigel Hovi following an ongoing feud.

On February 12 the suspected murderer was caught and handed over to police by Mr Wafi and this prevented further fights in the area.

It was reported that the deceased was attacked by two suspects and sustained cuts to his body. Wewak Police stated that Hovi was hit by an oncoming vehicle while he was staggering on the road trying to seek help. The deceased was taken to Boram General Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Hovi’s relatives retaliated and burnt down eight houses and a church in suspected murderer’s village.

PPC Tamari apologised to the affected communities for the late police response which could have prevented property damage.

He also urged locals to seek peaceful ways to resolve complaints and disputes instead of resorting to violence.

“I am calling on the people of East Sepik to respect themselves. If you have anything against your relatives or community members, please find proper ways to solve them instead of resorting to violence. Police are always there to assist. Seek police intervention earlier so we can find some peaceful ways to resolve complaints and disputes instead of resorting to violence,” PPC Tamari said.