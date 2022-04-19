Murder Cases On The Rise In Madang

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said most of these deaths were murder cases while two were traffic accidents. He said the traffic accidents happened on Sunday April 17 and Friday April 15 along the section of the highway between Madang and Ramu.

PPC Rubiang said one was a hit and run accident. A women was hit by a speeding vehicle at Asas Market. The vehicle was travelling at high speed towards Madang town. The other accident occured at Double mountain. An overloaded dyna ferrying betelnut went off the road, killing a male passenger. The PPC said police are investigating these incidents. Drivers are being warned to stay within the speed limit and not to overload with passengers and cargo.

PPC Rubiang also warned people not to sit on the road side because they can become casualties if a vehicle veers off the road and hits them.

Meantime, one murder case was reported to police. A female body was found at the Ramu Sugar farm. The woman, believed to have been killed and left there, was discovered by locals who reported the matter to the Ramu police on April 7, 2022.

Another murder case took place at Nankina Valley in Rai Coast District where the gang fighting is currently taking place. Police on the ground stated that a member of the Hetwara gang was killed, while six other innocent victims were wounded. They are now being treated in hospital.

PPC Rubiang added, “The other murder was reported at Miss Village outside of Madang town on September 9 where a student was murdered. It was an alcohol related fight that resulted in his death. Police are investigating the matter. Another murder involving a child occurred at Banana Block Settlement in Madang town. A two-year-old girl was murdered by her stepfather.”

The PPC said there are many unreported murder cases that had occured within this month but were not reported to police. He has yet to receive reports from other outside stations.

PPC Rubiang said, “It is frightening to see such figures when we are not going to the end of a month. We receive more than five murder cases every month according to my report since taking up position as the PPC of the province. This shows that people do not respect each other, and the life that is given to us by the creator. We are approaching the election period and I want the people of Madang to respect one another. Having such death figures on my record is not good for the province. we must respect each other so we will work together to develop our province.”