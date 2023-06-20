MPHA seeks a month to resolve issues

Finally, the Chief Executive Officer, Fidelis Waipma, Dr. Martin Daimen the Director Public Health and Dr. Judith Gawi Director Curative Health and other administration members walked over to their placed seats.

To the dismay of the all the organizing nurses and those that attended the gathering, CEO Waipma, called on the media and told them to leave the forum, stating that it was an “Internal Issue” which they needed to sort on their own and that they would have a later date set for the media to be briefed upon the outcome.

During a pre-interview with Loop, Sr. Josephine Maihua, the Acting Manager Nursing Services and the lead officer organizing the Sit in Protest, stated that there has been little to none at all done yet from the Management regarding the Nursing Services Sit In Protest Demands, submitted on the 06th June 2023. The 14 days ultimatum given then, has lapsed and they all would like to know the Management’s stance and what outcome is in place.

Sr. Maihua said the Short-Term Contract Nurses who walked off on the 02nd of June 2023 due a delay in selection process for permanent appointment and updating them onto the Alesco Payroll, whilst others who were on payroll were put off since November last year 2022, and are still waiting to be put back on, have been told by the Management to return to work, claiming that they all will be on payroll next fortnight Pay 13. advances

She added that the other demands regarding critical shortage of drugs and consumables have been looked into and the management planning to go to Lae to source those items out. They are still short on IV fluids and some surgeries/operations had to be put on hold.

Meanwhile, garbage build up within the hospital premises is obvious to their demand in providing waste management items such as garbage bags and cleaning agents such as laundry detergents.

These minor necessities have had drastic adverse effects on nurses for clinical service delivery as nurses are doubling and tripling shifts which is increasing health risks for them. The most affected wards to date are the Labour ward, Emergency Department and the Medical ward.

According to Sr. Maihua, the meeting did not go in their favor as she said the CEO’s response was not concrete.

“All my questions were not answered appropriately, they were superficial and the nurses were also not too happy that Management took off abruptly, before we all closed the meeting, which they see as disrespectful. However, CEO has asked us to give him a month to sort out the HR grievances with the Department of Personnel Management when he goes to Moresby next week,” said Sr. Maihua.

Commenting on the media’s dismissal from the forum, Sr. Maihua said her nurses were also disappointed, stating the fact that if they had nothing to hide, why would they remove the media.

“I personally believe that media plays an important role, not only in bringing to light such issues, but also to educate the general public on our behalf. Educating the public is critical for us as clinical service providers. The public also has a responsibility, they have to take ownership.

“The public must be advised to take good care of themselves and to know that we are short staffed. Many of these diseases are preventable, and only by taking good care of yourself, you will not need to come to the hospital and that eases some burden from us too,” said Maihua.

Sr. Maihua and the nurses have accepted to give the Administration a month to sort out the issues pending and hopes that after the 18th July when they meet again, there should be some outcomes favorable to them. However, she affirms that if nothing is done, the nurses are ready to bring their issues now to the Nurses Union for further action.