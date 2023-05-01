Most issues caused by corruption: Coalition

“Our communities are being marginalised due to the rampant corruption that has taken hold of our public service, which in turn pushes our people to the fringes of development,” he stated.

“This causes frustration and tension to build up in our communities until it eventually explodes in the form of conflict and violence.”

The CCAC held its inaugural national meeting to galvanise support through regional representation in response to the concerns being expressed by communities on the overall deterioration of the governance environment in our country, caused by the unabated spread of corruption.

Initially founded in 2002 and relaunched in 2021, the CCAC is a network of organisations and community groups that come together to discuss and make recommendations on national governance issues.

Transparency International PNG (TIPNG) and the Media Council of PNG currently co-chair the CCAC. The Coalition’s operations, its agenda and priorities are determined by CCAC members.

The CCAC works through its membership to empower communities to be informed, mobilise and take action on corruption.