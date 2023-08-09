Morobe to host 3rd interschool expo

The event started in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

Chairman of the committee and principal of Busu Secondary School, George Noble, said the number of participating high and secondary schools has increased from last year.

The schools that will be participating include:

1. Christian Integrated School (Kamkumung, Lae)

2. Bayune Lutheran High School (Bulolo district)

3. Boana Lutheran High School (Nawaeb district)

4. Buang High School (Bulolo)

5. Bugandi Secondary School (Lae)

6. Bumayong Secondary School (Nawaeb district)

7. Busu Secondary School (Lae)

8. Lae Secondary School (Lae)

9. Grace Memorial Secondary School (Wau)

10. Malahang Technical Secondary School (Lae)

11. Markham Valley Secondary School (Markham)

12. Menyamya Secondary School (Menyamya)

13. Nawaeb Lutheran High School (Nawaeb)

14. Salamaua High School – New inclusion (Huon Gulf)

15. Wawin National High School (Huon Gulf)

16. Wantoat High School (Markham)

17. Zifasing Junior High School – New inclusion (Huon Gulf)

The five categories of exhibition are:

1. Science and technology

2. Craft

3. Tourism and hospitality

4. Agriculture, and

5. Debates

“Students will showcase their talents and skills through debate and public speeches, displaying various technologies in science, nutrition, agriculture, cultural shows, drama/skits, music, artwork, fashion parades, mimicry and tableau,” said Noble.

“Both the indoor and outdoor stadium will be used.”

Noble said the indoor complex is for debating, and will be closed to the public. Only participating schools with 10-15 students will be there to support their speakers.

Prizes and medals will be awarded two weeks after the event.

“We need quality judgement for students’ performance. We cannot just give it at the end, we can make mistakes with calculations. We want a proper one.”