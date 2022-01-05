Minape takes Lae Police to court

The matter goes before court on March 3, 2022.

The Owner of Money Talks Ltd was unhappy at the way police dealt with him over his properties, claiming they locked the gates to his properties, which is being used by at least 20 different firms.

Mr Minape said on December 13, 2021 when police locked his properties, these firms lost income that day. He has now taken out a court order restraining police from trespassing.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent, Chris Kunyanban told this newsroom via mobile phone that police were enforcing a court order, and did not act without legal documents.

Met Supt Kunyanban confirmed that Mr Minape has sued police for damages and all claims by Mr Minape will be challenged in court.