Merchant Bill under consultation in Madang

For Madang Province, it started on Monday May 22 and ends tomorrow.

The Merchant Shipping Bill 2023, is a legal policy reform targeted at improving the compliance regime of the current legal framework, the Merchant Shipping Act 1975.

According to NMSA, the proposed Merchant Shipping Bill is formulated to solve the issue of outdated provisions within the current 50-year-old Act. The Merchant Shipping Act 1975 has been revised to address low fines and offences that are no longer deterring unlawful activities effectively, thereby, creating an environment that is less conducive for maritime trade.

The workshop will provide an opportunity for the stakeholders to appreciate and comment on the proposed legislation, which is intended to address current, and emerging trends, including, threats to maritime safety.

This consultative workshop aims to strengthen the proposed reform for the maritime transport sub sector.

NMSA Senior Inspector under Ships Survey Department Gehasa Gegesana stressed on the need for the reformation, specifically a seafarer’s welfare.

The Bill will only be passing through five out of 15 maritime provinces. East New Britain, New Ireland, and Morobe Provinces are done. NMSA will head for Milne Bay and finally Port Moresby after leaving Madang. Acting Executive Manager for Maritime Administration, Paul Allong said the Bill will be available online for the other maritime provinces who would like to review and comment.

Various stakeholders including, RD Tuna, National Fisheries, Madang Provincial Health Authority, the Police, as well as students from the Maritime College are attending the workshop.