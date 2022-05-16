Meeting addresses fragmented cancer services

The theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ will be Port Moresby General Hospital’s way of building the new Cancer Facility.

The new PMGH Cancer facility will be of great assistance to the many cancer patients in the country.

CEO for Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr. Paki Molumi said, “We are building a modern cancer facility, it is going to house two of the latest cancer machines the linear accelerator and a 15 bed chemotherapy facility and medicine department as well. The construction is progressing very well. The finding from the government and also support from Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited and with the 50 million that has been allocated for the 2022 budget we should be able to complete the last phase of the project and hopefully next year maybe Independence gift for the people of PNG.”

Dr. Molumi stated that cancer service in the country is fragmented, in terms of the service in Port Moresby and in Lae.

“Those of us who are trying to provide cancer service and support are also fragmented as well. This meeting is very good so we come together to basically address the fragmented cancer services that we have in the country,” he added.

He stated that since 2017, there has been a big gap which needs to be filled like screening programs, early diagnosis, diagnostic facilities, and treatment facilities. This will be great challenge for POMGEN which is the leading hospital for the country.