Manning establishes ‘Sensitive Investigation Board’

Police Commissioner David Manning ordered the establishment of this board saying this body will put an end to the manipulation of legal process for political convenience.

When signing the directions for the establishment of the board, Manning said people are sick and tired of political opportunists filing dubious complaints against targets they want to remove which ultimately gets thrown out of court due to lack of evidence.

“Our elected leaders, heads of statutory organisations and members of our media fraternity are often targeted unfairly by opportunists seeking to tarnish their reputation.

“No one is above the law regardless of the position they hold, but everyone is entitled to the rights afforded by transparent process.

“These employees of the state and the media organisations should not be held to ransom by political opportunist manipulating the system.

“As of today, any investigation of a constitutional or statutory officer holder, or a member of a media will come before a Sensitive Investigations Board, and not just the Commissioner.

“In establishing the Board, I have executed my powers under the Constitution and the Police Act,” he said.

Manning said the Commissioner’s authority of the superintendence of efficient organisation and command of the police force is clear and has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Manning said the members of the board will be the Commissioner of Police, the three deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Administration, Regional Operations and Specialist Operations, together with Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) and the Director of Legal Service.

He said the functions of the board is to consider, oversee and approve or refuse the commencement, conduct and activities of sensitive investigations.

“These matters will be assessed on the merit of any evidence with regard to the law,” he said.

The Commissioner added that the board will be permanent and offer an additional layer of transparency and provide reassurance for the public that justice is being properly served.