Madang's Public Servants told resume work

Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan when addressing the public servants via mobile phone recently, said public servants who do not adhere to this advice would be subject to disciplinary action.

Secretary Sansan, whose phone call was projected through a speaker, stated that due process was followed in the appointment of Frank Tonges Lau as Provincial Administrator (PA). She said the National Executive Council (NEC) made the decision on May 3rd, 2022, and it must be respected.

Public servants who gathered to listen, raised a few questions about the appointment process used in selecting Lau as PA. One brought on the response that the advice in appointing Lau came from the Department of Justice. The public servants were unhappy about this and said they will not return to work until an officer from DPM addresses them in person. Secretary Sansan said DPM will find time to come to Madang.

The public servants stopped work on Monday June, 6, 2022 after they learnt that Lau had been appointed as Madang`s PA. They were not happy because they doubted the process that was followed for the appointment.