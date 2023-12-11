Madang disaster office warns ‘fake’ victims

The District Disaster Office confirms that a huge number of victims will need external assistance to fully compensate them for the loss of properties during the disaster

Rudolph Mongallee, Director for Provincial Disaster Office, has compiled an assessment which has been handed over to Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa, who is expected to brief the Prime Minister and Defense Minister on the overall effect of the earthquake.

This report will help compensate for those affected. Mongallee said that in the past disaster incidences, people not affected were providing false information to get assistance.

He said ‘fake victims’ made submissions showing the following;

Breaking their own homes during a natural disaster (especially earthquakes) in order to be compensated

Different family members sending in reports of the same house

Different family members sending in reports of the same house with pictures taken at various angles

Sending in reports of an already damaged house prior to the quake

Sending in reports of another person’s damaged home

It is not the first time Madang residents have had to endure the after effects of a natural disaster, especially an earthquake. The same incident had occurred last year and in the beginning of this year. In all those incidents, the victims were compensated and were told to build solid structures in case of future quakes.

Mongallee states that he has learnt from previous mistakes of having to compensate victims at his office, this will now change as he has delegated each ward council members to assess and collect reports of damaged properties and households.

The provincial disaster office is now going through each ward to get reports.

The funding aspect of the assessment captured a K4 million budget in order to cater for victims and other logistics incurred during the assessment period. Currently, this assessment report is yet to get a response from respective authorities.

Mongallee states that in terms of disbursements, it will most likely be the same with all monies delegated to the ward councilors to distribute to each victim.

He warns “fake victims” who want to receive free money to think twice before submitting any papers for compensation, as they will not be entertained.