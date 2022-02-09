Madang businessman shot dead

According to police reports, Late Daniel Kansol was shot on Monday morning (7th February), while traveling in a PMV bus from Wawin National High School in Morobe. He was returning to Madang after delivering his children at the school. Armed criminals held up the PMV and its passengers at Belly Bridge.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the deceased was from Western Highland Province. The shooting took place at 3am. Late Kansol was seated in the front of the bus when he was shot.

PPC Rubiang said he died on the spot. No other passenger was hurt. The driver head straight for Walium Police station and reported the matter to police.

Madang Police were contacted and immediately went to the crime scene. However, they didn’t make it in time to stop Late Kansol’s relatives from burning down houses near the scene of the crime.

The PPC said, “I was at the scene with the relatives of the deceased where I addressed the people who lost their houses and demanded (that) suspects (be) identified (and) surrendered to police. Police (have) started investigation into the death and are now patrolling the highway.”

PPC Rubiang added that while It’s not a hundred per cent safe, travellers can travel the highway, but must be cautious and on high alert.

“The highway will be very busy as students will be travelling in and out of the province for studies. Therefore police presence along the highway will be constant. Passengers who will be travelling must be on full alert and must not hesitate to contact police if they see suspicious movement of people,” he said.

PPC Rubiang said robberies along the highway decreased after one robbery suspect was shot and wounded in January. He said people living along the highway must also report to the police those involved in these crimes.