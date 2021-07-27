Locals Bid For New District

The meeting held at the Muthuvel Stadium saw people from various sectors of the community who were very passionate to see the province get an additional electorate.

Though the province wanted three additional electorates, everyone agreed that the split of Talasea Open is of priority right now, due to its high population and geographical landmass. As this poses challenges and disparity in service delivery.

A spokesman from the WNB Port Moresby community, Stanis Julius when presenting their submission said their call for the split of Talasea Electorate is based on the population figures of 2011 and the report prepared by the late Alois Waluka for the electoral boundaries split.

He said landmass for Talasea is 7880 square kilometers with an estimated population of 252,000 people, compared to Kokopo Open, which has a landmass of 408 square kilometers with 50,000 people.

Mr Julius said WNB contributes K1 billion to PNG’s GDP and what is that compared to the K30 million the province gets through PSIP from its three MPs.

Former Police Commissioner, Garry Baki also supported the call and stated that the currently priority for the province is for an additional electorate for Talasea, while others can come later.

Other Speakers told the Electoral Boundaries Deputy Commissioner Corporate Services, ohn Kalamoro and team that the people of Talasea deserve an additional electorate as it meets the criteria.

The Population of WNB in the 2011 Census is, 264,264 with Talasea District having 189,999 people while Kandrian Gloucester District 74,265 and the figures have increased since then.

Meanwhile, presidents from the three Nakanai LLGs, Mosa and Talasea LLGs also presented submissions to the Electoral Boundaries Team while they took note of what other speakers said during the meeting.

Deputy Governor and Gloucester President, Joe Naipu and his team will also present their submission.

The LLG Affairs Office is working on the WNB Provincial Submission basing upon the late Waluka report and comments made during the consultation meeting recently.

The submission will go through the Provincial Executive Council for approval before submitting to the Electoral Boundaries Commission before the end of this month.