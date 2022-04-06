Liberal Party set for elections

Liberal Party leader, Sir John Pundari made this announcement when launching the party on Monday at Londol village in Ambum in Enga Province.



Sir John, also Minister for Finance and Rural Development, affirmed that the Liberal Party will be going into the elections with PANGU Pati as sister parties.



The member for Kompiam Ambum, said the Liberal Party was formed to liberate the people of Kompiam Ambum first, and the country as a whole, from the bondage of poor health and living conditions.



“Everything starts small. Liberal Party is a small party but will grow into a huge tree in the coming months.”



Pundari said the party will be putting up about 50 candidates to contest.



“We will be going to elections and we are prepared to endorse candidates to contest.”



Liberal Party Founder, Tit Karatu reiterated Sir John’s words that the party aims to help the Kompiam Ambum people participate actively in development.



He added the party would like to also address the economic challenges faced in the district and other part of the country.