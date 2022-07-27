Let’s Work Together: Basil Jr

He made the call when he attended a gathering in Bulolo town yesterday, Tuesday 26th July to thank his supporters for their time, commitment and effort resulting in him winning the Bulolo Open seat by a huge margin.

"I want all candidates who contested the Bulolo Open seat with me to put away their differences and work with me to ensure government services reach our people of Bulolo from the four corners of the district," Basil Jr said.

"The seat is not my birthright, nor of each and every candidate who contested, rather it belongs to the people of Bulolo," he said.

He also thanked the scrutineers of other candidates for ensuring all due process were followed resulting in a free, fair and violence free election.

Basil Jr said he will be working alongside every citizen of Bulolo regardless of their social status especially women and youths.

"Everyone will receive the same type of treatment and attention in terms of development and service starting from the betelnut sellers up to the business sector.

"Even if you didn't vote for me, it's your democratic right and I as the people's choice will still give you the same attention as everyone men, women and children in Bulolo."

"We will also focus on all our priority areas but special attention will also be given to women and the youths who are the main cause or many social issues we currently face," he said.

Basil assured the district police that he will be working with the youths to engage them in small projects to keep them occupied.

He also visited Mapos village in Buang LLG for his dedication service, where he met and thanked his people for their support.

Basil said the undying support of his people in Buang has shown their love for his father, late Hon. Sam Basil, which saw him leading the race since counting commenced by a huge margin till he was declared after eliminations.

The people of Buang braved the light showers and had time to listen to their newly elected leader after the dedication service.

Basil said it's only proper for him to thank his people before leaving the district to join a camp for government formation and to be sworn into parliament.

"You might think I'm running away right after being voted in so I have to show my face before I leave for Port Moresby and be sworn into parliament," he said.

"Thank you all for having the trust and confidence in me by voting for me and giving me the responsibility to be your leader and to carry you burden" Basil said.