Leaders, Spouses Graduate

He flew into Mount Hagen yesterday morning and was ferried by Heli Solutions Chief Pilot, Captain James Pima, into Paglum Adventist Secondary School to attend his Sabbath Service.

After a quiet service at his former school, he was taken to Banz where he attended the 54th graduation ceremony of CLTC.

Witnessed by community members, families of graduates, dignitaries, members of parliament and church representatives, the PM commended the graduates for responding to the greater calling of serving the Lord.

PM Marape said during this time of challenges, his government is working towards steering the country to the right direction and commended the CLTC in Banz for including agriculture in its Christian curriculum, encouraging people to tend to the land as stated in the book of Genesis.

University of Technology Vice Chancellor, Professor Ora Renagi, who delivered the keynote speech, touched on the challenges that lie ahead for Christian leaders in the country but encouraged them to be visionary in carrying out changes into the communities.

Jiwaka Governor, Dr William Tongamp, commended the locals for keeping the college to its standards and briefly highlighted plans to expand the campus in the new future.

CLTC every year graduates church leaders and their spouses from different denominations and even accepts students from the neighbouring Pacific Islands such as Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Fiji.

Spouses of student leaders undertaking graduate to post graduate courses are required to take up certificate of Bible and Ministry courses in Tok Pisin in order for a spouse to support his husband or wife in the ministry work he or she is undertaking at the college.