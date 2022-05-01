Langendrowa Needs Empowerment Programs

Community Councilor Ward 9 at Moukland, Dominic Chamilou thanked NFA and delegates for acknowledging the rural areas and the rate of poverty that has been in their society for years. With help from NFA’s and its partners, the peoples’ livelihood is sure to improve in the work surrounding cooperatives.

“Thank you NFA, through this Cooperative Society concept I believe that it will improve our livelihood. We have been looking at ways to help our community through their struggles and we are grateful that you have come to shed light on our current situations. I fully support our executives for choosing this concept as it is a way forward for development. This concept is a way forward for us all,” said Councilor Chamilou.

Karol Kisokau a Cooperatives Chairman of Langendrowa in his remarks said, "NFA have come to try and help the community and not to come and lie to us. We are fortunate of their timely visit as they will help us understand their programs and in turn teach us on how best to help ourselves in fisheries. On behalf of the community, we need to ensure that Langendrowa Plantation Cooperatives Society matures and develops. So far we have filled most of the requirements under the PNG Cooperative Society Act 1989. The only thing outstanding is the bank account which has taken 2 years with setbacks from COVID."

He said one major factor needed was empowerment programs to help uplift the level of understanding of its board members.

President of Rapatona LLG, Lent Mosip said, “PNG Prime Minister James Marape spoke of ‘Take Back PNG’ and Rapatona hopes to share the same goal in ‘Take Back Rapatona’. Two things that add to our lives is through agriculture and fisheries and also our country’s economy, LLG. To see growth in our Cooperative society is not a new thing as today we live with a roof over our heads and clothes on our backs all because of the hard work committed by our parents and elders. They struggled to create a cooperative society and we see the works of their hands however they have slowly been dilapidating over the years. We are trying to bring back cooperative society. I understand we are being faced with many challenges to sustain ourselves financially and other but through this concept it will help support and begin to accommodate an income eventually.”



NFA's Executive Manager for Fisheries Management, Thomas Usu spoke on the 10 year strategic fisheries plan saying that it contains information regarding the people’s livelihood and programs that assist in alleviating the ocean inhabitants to help the process of reproduction of marine life.

“In my unit, we look after the management and sustainable use of a variety of marine resources and also research in order to manage these resources. I understand that even in the village there is knowledge as to how to manage these resources and marine life as well. The focus today is now on Coastal fisheries which is in the hands of these in the villages like sea cucumbers, mud crabs, lobster, prawns and even aquarium display fish which is a popular marketing item. These are items that are close to our own shores. As the population of the world increases so too does the demand of seafood.”

There is need for a national approach to marine resources due to increase in both local and international interest in marine resources, and that people need to take the opportunity to build on their capacity to harvest these resources and use their traditional knowledge and that of the current science research to preserve marine life and ocean.