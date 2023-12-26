Lakiemata prison inmates raise concerns

Detainees seized this opportunity to raise certain issues they are faced with.

Detainee Paul Bob raised concerns of summary case files not being addressed by prison authorities and overcrowding calling on the MP to seek answers from concerned authorities.

"Plenty of the issues that have been addressed are by the other security whereas ours have not been addressed. We would like to bring this to your attention Minister Maneke that you may address this as our voice in parliament and represent us. We thank you and wish you a merry Christmas and a happy prosperous New Year 2024."

Minister Maneke addressed the concerns raised by detainees, promising to look into their issues after conducting thorough research and consulting with the prison commander. He stated, "I will attend to them after having done my own research and come up with a good report regarding the issues that have been raised."

He also acknowledged the lack of direct representation in government for Correctional Institutes and assured the inmates and correctional service officers of the government’s commitment to this vital state institution. He stated, "Our government has also thought of this, and I believe in time, you will see change occur."

Inspector Mako Micah expressed gratitude and appreciated the minister's visit. "Your kind gesture to deliver the food here to us in person means a lot as it shows your commitment to your people. Some of our inmates have raised their issues, and we are grateful that you have come in person."

The inmates and staff expressed gratitude for the Minister's visit and the provision of festive food.