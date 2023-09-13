Lae street roads getting a face-lift

The Lae City Authority says this is another industrial street road getting a much-needed facelift.

“It will be concreted,” said LCA.

“[A] Few months ago, we saw Sletfjord, another industrial street road adjacent to Erica, being concreted.

“Once work on Erica Street is completed, the two streets will complement each other well, making it convenient for business houses and industries such as Coca-Cola PNG to increase their productions while reducing cost in some areas of businesses.

“It’s one street at a time depending on funding availability.”