Lady Emeline is PNGKF Ambassador

On Thursday 12 January 2022, Chairman of PNGKF, Sir Martin Poh announced Lady Emeline’s appointment.

Sir Martin said the PNGKF was started in 2009 after 13 years of operation in partnership with Kumul Petroleum. Last month he had the ambition to reveal the foundation’s plan and vision to start a medical centre with qualified laboratories to look after patients throughout the country.

“We have one doctor locally who was trained in Malaysia. We also try to engage more doctors.

“At the last meeting, we decided to appoint Lady Emeline as Ambassador to promote, educate and create awareness of the kidney disease and prevention and how to live on a healthy diet.

“Today’s occasion is to officially appoint Lady Emeline as a PNG Kidney Foundation Ambassador, and also to represent us to promote our next month fundraising to celebrate our 13 year anniversary,” Sir Martin said.

Meanwhile Lady Emeline gracefully accepted the appointment and said she is delighted to represent PNG Kidney Foundation towards the 13th anniversary fundraiser which will be held on the 25th of February, 2023.

“I’m especially delighted to lend my support to a cause that has been providing valuable service for kidney patients, especially kidney failure patients to receive affordable hemodialysis treatment in the country,” Lady Emeline said.

She said we all know that kidney is a vital organ in the human anatomy that is responsible for flushing out waste materials in our bodies. Without the vital service of the kidney the human body cannot function.

She noted that many Papua New Guineans have had kidney failures and it needs the help of the community, especially business houses to sustain its vital services.