Kaupa lauds developments

He stated that during his five years in Office, he needed to make the most for the electorate. Kaupa is urging on the people to take good care of the facilities and services provided, especially the new four-lane road.

“Thank you Prime Minister, James Marape for giving me a police station at 9-Mile, were he gave me K5million to build that police station. As you drive up and down on the 7.5km road you will see on your left hand side a beautiful modern Police station”

He (Marape) is also willing to give us 10 police houses, we are going to build it at the back. So it’s also complimenting the road. Safety, security is number. I just want to thank the Prime Minister, NCD Governor and City Manager and the engineers you have demonstrated the world class road built by Mobile Works.

“Prime Minister we must also give confidence to our locals to produce, some are committed to the development to this country. The vegetables being bought by vehicles passing by are benefits of the 9Mile-PAU road,” said Kaupa.