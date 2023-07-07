Kaupa appeal for attitude change

He was speaking at the recent launch of the Boroko Precinct Transformation Project.

MP Kaupa thanked Governor Powes Parkop and the NCDC for choosing Boroko Precinct to be the first area to experience change.

“I would like to thank governor, the city manager, especially the team, who have spent their time to bring Boroko back to the original state. The place is clean. Today is the day of change. Transformation of Boroko Precinct must proceed positively,” said Kaupa.

He said that under the Marape-Rosso government, development of roads and infrastructure is improving connectivity of rural to urban settings. Hence, residents in the capital city and visitors alike must ensure the business community operates and thrives freely and securely. This means changing attitudes and learning to abide by laws.

Kaupa further called on the people to change attitude by learning to follow the rules. He said just as there are the 10 commandments, so does NCDC has laws.