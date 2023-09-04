K50,000 for displaced students

The students had been displaced from accommodation privileges due to the earthquake last year in Goroka which led to them living off-campus.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen highlighted the importance of supporting the human resources of the district.

Pelgen said the District was made aware of the situation of the students when they raised awareness of their plight this academic year.

NDDA CEO Buds Botikie said the support will go a long way to develop upcoming Teachers and Intellectuals of Nawaeb District.

"Investing in Human Resource is a sustainable practice for Development,” he said

Botikie urged the students to become role models when they return to the community.

Secretary Toovey Solong said, UoG students will take the lead in connecting the rest of all other Nawaeb Students in various tertiary institutions in the country to combine and create development awareness in the district.

He pledged the students can be utilized by the district to help formulate policies as well.