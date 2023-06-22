K35mil meth case adjourned

Magistrate Lorna Sani made the decision yesterday after police prosecutor, Vincent Suakai, asked for more time to put together the necessary documents that will be tendered to court.

Suakai told Sani that police have completed their investigation pursuant to section 94B of the District Courts Act 1963.

Suakai submitted that since this is a severe offence under the Controlled Substance Act 2021, and is a matter of public interest, more time is needed to properly process the files. Hence the police sought two weeks of adjournment to complete this administration of the committal court process.

Despite arguments against the adjournment by the counsels representing the suspects, Magistrate Sani granted police prosecution two weeks to put their files in order.