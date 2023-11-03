K30m warrant to pay Ward members

Minister responsible Soroi Eoe confirmed this in a media statement issued today.

“This serves to inform my good Ward Members throughout the country that my department has received a warrant of K30 million from the Department of Treasury three (3) weeks ago (to pay) your outstanding allowances.

“After receiving the warrants from the Department of Treasury, officers from my department are working closely with officers from the Department of Finance and Treasury to get the cheque cleared.



“As I am speaking, Department is still waiting for the Cash Management Division of the Department of Finance to give clearance to the cheque before depositing at the Bank of South Pacific.

“Once BSP gives clearance, my Department will process your allowance.

“Hence, it may take a while for the clearance process. If all goes well, we may do the payment before end of this month. This situation is beyond my department’s control,” the minister clarified.

He also said that all outstanding allowance will be backdated and paid from April to August 2023.

“All other outstanding allowance have been backdated and paid. If any Ward Members have any queries regarding outstanding allowance please contact relevant officers of the department to sort out your grievances.”

Minister Eoe reaffirmed that, the government intends to settle all 2023 outstanding allowance before the 2024 Local-level Government elections scheduled for July 2024.