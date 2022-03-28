K20m Projects Launched In Namatanai

Namatanai MP, Walter Schnaubelt said the projects are focused on service delivery to doorsteps under the Namatanai DDA’s 'Stretim Ai Dua Pastem' concept.

Among the projects launched was the K2m Namatanai Airstrip, including K3.7m for heavy equipment, K520,000 Law and Order vehicles for Namatanai Advancement Limited (NDDA business arm), K5.5m of a 1MW Biomass Power Generation project, K2m Namatanai Fire Station, K2m Flight Training Centre and K4m Hydrogen Solar Power Project for the Namatanai Hospital.

Other smaller projects include NDDA Joint Venture with Rabaul Metal Industry for Kapa factory for Housing Scheme, K300, 000 Transmitter for NBC TV and radio for Namatanai and K1m Counter-Part funding for a new Namatanai District Court House at a cost of K4m.

"Namatanai is growing fast and more developments are anticipated," Mr Schnaubelt said.