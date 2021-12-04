Justice Ministry Launches Law Publications

Minister for Justice Bryan Kramer officially launched the publications in front of government bureaucrats and prominent lawyers in the private and public sector.

The two publications are; The Attorney General’s Law Journal, Vol. 2 and The Constitution of Papua New Guinea. Attorney General Dr. Eric Kwa and Prof. Edward P. Wolfers wrote the publications.

Minister Kramer said it was a privilege and an opportunity for him to launch the two law publications, which is vital for lawyers. The books capture legal issues and major policy changes in the country.

“I acknowledge Dr Kwa and Prof. Wolfers for the efforts in putting together these important and resourceful publications which will definitely go a long way in developing excellent, well-informed breed of lawyers in the country,” he said.

The Attorney Generals’ Law Journals is the second edition, the first one was launched in 2019; and The Constitution of Papua New Guinea is a short commentary on all the amendments of the Constitution, updated to Amendment no. 42.