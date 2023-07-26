Jimi invests K400,000 for Digicel tower

In a show of commitment to enhancing better communication for his district, Mr Goi presented a cheque for K400,000. This is a part payment of a total of K800,000 for a new tower.

Telecommunication is vital to connecting the unconnected and through Digicel PNG, the remote district of Jimi will have access to better telecommunication services.

MP Goi expressed his appreciation to Digicel PNG for focusing its efforts on providing telecommunication services to rural Papua New Guinea.

He said the new tower would improve coverage in the Jimi District, especially with several development projects undertaken by his district administration that includes an all-girls National School of Excellence, a new Correctional Service facility and a referral health centre.

“We are excited to partner with Digicel as a major service provider to deliver a critical service to our people and enhance connectivity for our new development projects,” Mr. Goi said.

Digicel PNG, Senior Vice President, Lorna McPherson, when receiving the cheque on behalf of Digicel PNG, thanked Mr. Goi for his initiative to partner with PNG’s largest mobile service provider.

She said Digicel PNG will continue to assist with the development aspirations of the government.