IRC Online Client Platform Underway

This was made know at a press conference held last Friday, 1st October. IRC Commissioner General, Sam Koim announced that the online client platform is being development by NiuPay Limited.

The platform will offer a suite of IRC taxation services online and would enable individuals, organisations, for the first time to lodge returns, pay their taxes and other interactions previously only performed at an IRC office.

Mr Koim said the platform’s development is part of IRC's efforts to achieving a new technological horizon.

“Our vision at IRC is to become a robust, modern and efficient tax administration by 2025 and consistent with that, we have certain strategic pillars that we’ve aligned ourselves to, one of which is digital transformation.”

He further stated: “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service and operate in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. The myIRC platform will not only extend the front desk of the tax authority into homes and offices across PNG, but also offer improved efficiencies and enhanced data-security throughout the organization.”

The platform will streamline taxpayer dealings with IRC and will in turn, result in increased data protection, improved departmental efficiencies, taxation account reconciliation and an improved standard of customer support.

Meantime, NiuPay plans to have the platform switched on in late 2021. They will then bring additional services online throughout 2022 and onwards.

IRC and NiuPay will announce in the coming months these new developments as IRC strives to work towards delivering services that rise beyond the public expectations.