Improve teaching based on curriculum

Speaking at the closing at Malaguna Secondary School was Rabaul District School Inspector, Cecilia Tapil who stressed on the importance of lesson timetables.

“We have to consider that children have a limited attention span and we have to have a variety of activities to keep the children interested,” Tapil said.

She added that equal focus should be given to students in preparatory stages in setting their foundation right.

Tapil further stressed on the importance of SBC saying it is the centre or heart of education in the country. She said 3with effective implementation, we can be able to fully experience quality teaching and learning.

Speaking on behalf of the preschool teachers was Mr Robin Okole of Watom LLG who said that he was grateful for the SBC training.

“We are now trying to do away with the Outcome Based Education and fully implement the Standard Base Education. The standard has been set and we have to keep up with it,” Okole said.

He said there are challenges faced as preschool teachers and one of them is dealing with children with special needs. Okole added that inclusive education strategies have really helped them to ensure learning is conducive for everyone.

Meantime, Provincial Education Planner, Wilson Kairat who closed the one-week in-service training said that the important recipient of the SBC training is the student.

“The onus is now on us to go back to our respective schools and implement what we have learnt”, Kairat said.

He encouraged school management, board of management and parents to work together in lifting the standards of education in Rabaul district.