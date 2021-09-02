Imbonggu Show Certified

Mr Niningi said it is his vision to use the cultural festival to promote, preserve and revive cultural values and traditions that have been on the decline.

“In September 2019, Imbonggu hosted its first cultural show in Walume and coincided with the Independence celebrations in which the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare was honoured for his services to the country.

“In 2020, due to the pandemic, we were unable to host the Imbonggu show in adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. I am happy to announce that Imbonggu is now ready to host the second cultural show,” he said

Mr Niningi acknowledged and thanked the Executive Director of the National Cultural Commission (NCC), Steven Enomb Kilanda and his hardworking team for the recognition that the show has received.

The show will we be held in September and will coincide with the grand opening of the newly built Imbonggu District Community Development Centre (DCDC) in Walume, Southern Highlands on September 17th.

The centre is the first DCDC in the country and will be equipped with the case management and referral systems to improve protection of the vulnerable, empower and strengthen communities through collaboration with Public-Private Partnership, the government, churches, NGOs and development partners.