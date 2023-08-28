ICT Regional leaders head to Kavieng

After the Lagatoi Declaration at APEC Haus this afternoon, all headed to a chartered flight at the APEC Terminal to depart for Kavieng.

Minister for Information Communication and Technology, Timothy Masiu said the program in Kavieng is to show the regional heads how diverse Papua New Guinea is.

“I want to bring all my colleague Ministers, they are very hardworking and most of them need a break not only that but also to socialize with the people of Papua New Guinea. This time we have New Ireland Province to be the host of our program which will be tomorrow (Tuesday 29th August).

“We will be taking them to a village called Lasigi and witness the Shark Calling in the village, we will also visit the eels farm at Laraibina. We will come back to Port Moresby after that to wrap up our two-day gathering in PNG,” said Masiu.