Gumase reconcile with arms surrender

The area had been plagued with lawlessness resulting in burnt houses and villagers fleeing into the thick jungles to take refuge. In Gumase, an elementary school, church and aid post were burnt to ashes in 2021. Locals fled the village to hide in the mountain ranges. Others were forced to give up their daughter’s hand in marriage to men in other villages just to settle down and take refuge in new communities.

What has been a traumatic ordeal for people in the Nayudo LLG for the past couple of years, is slowly seeing peace make its way back into the area.

It started with the surrendering of arms in Lower Nankina. Nayudo LLG President Senuka Kaku gathered his people to reconcile with disputing factions and restore peace. He desperately wants them to begin rebuilding their lives. People from Mamboo, Taip, Gubayong and Nankina walked hundreds of miles to Gumase Village, to witness the event after intensive mediation. Many other factions have yet to meet with the committee and come to an agreement to make peace.

According to Mr. Kaku, he had to move fast to organize mediations, reconciliation and arms surrender with the Hetwara gang, who was the centre of much of the melee in Nayudo. A 100-day cleanup was ordered by the disciplinary forces. Kaku said he needed time to set up a committee and restore peace the Melanesian way.

The amnesty period included arms surrenders with other disputing factions, other than the Hetwara Gang. Hundreds gathered to witness the first of several peace ceremonies in Gumase.

The two main Hausman were Sep and Sako for the first time made peace and surrendered arms. Sep leader Ipson Lukas led his group and came with K2000 and a pig to make peace with the Sako Hausman and its leader Getenu Keke. They swore to work together to rebuild the livelihoods of their communities.

Apart from this reconciliation, three other clans gave K2000 and two pigs to Sako Hausman, a member of the community made peace with an uncle with K500 and a pig, another reconciled with the leader of the Sako Hausman; and one surrendered as a suspected sorcerer.

Pastor Jonah Vuieme strongly appealed to the youth to change their attitudes. Speaking on behalf of mothers, Ekaro Tinge Mate said women and girls were the main victims in the civil crisis. She called on the government to provide health and education services in Nankina area and other programs that support youth empowerment and opportunities that can better their lives.

President Kaku emphasized that he spent over K276 000 to address lawlessness in the area, money that could’ve been spent on basic services. He hoped that the youth follow through with the peace and reconciliation gestures and support the LLG in bringing in government services.